Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

