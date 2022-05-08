Tether (USDT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.66 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $83.20 billion and approximately $75.66 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,973,618.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00543385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.06 or 1.97417487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,713,951,815 coins and its circulating supply is 83,217,377,095 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

