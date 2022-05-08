Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TEVA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.
In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
