Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,204,000 after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

TXN traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

