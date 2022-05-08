TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in TFS Financial by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

