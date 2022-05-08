The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 185.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

