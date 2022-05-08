The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $121,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,654,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $280.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

