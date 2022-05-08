The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

