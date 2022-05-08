The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 934.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hershey comprises about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average of $199.21. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.10 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

