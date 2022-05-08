The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Hershey worth $47,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

