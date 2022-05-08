The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.01

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 26574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

