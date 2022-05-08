The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,394. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.