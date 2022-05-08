The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 490.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.46. 3,653,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,949. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

