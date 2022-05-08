The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 890 ($11.12) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $628.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

