The Sandbox Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $418.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00309490 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00244943 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 132.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

