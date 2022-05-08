The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $121,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

