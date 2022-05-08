The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.