The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. 12,525,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.