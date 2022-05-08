Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $107,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.68. 1,116,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

