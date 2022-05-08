Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Third Coast Bancshares had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $87,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.