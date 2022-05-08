Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.44.

NYSE TRI opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.