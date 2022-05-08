TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.75 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

