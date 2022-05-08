Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $21.73 on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,615.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,758.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

