Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $54.59. 9,829,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

