Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.66. 1,213,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,490. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average is $250.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

