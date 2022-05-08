Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.74 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

