Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 20,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,809. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $81.73 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

