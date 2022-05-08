Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $205.95. 5,192,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $203.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

