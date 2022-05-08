Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $203.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average is $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.