TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of TAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
