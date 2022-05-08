TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAC shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

