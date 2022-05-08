Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 1.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 4,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

TMQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market cap of C$181.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.