TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,067.00

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $181,067.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

