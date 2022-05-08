Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 315,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,661. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

