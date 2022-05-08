Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

