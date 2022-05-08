Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.