Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565,141 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,629 shares during the last quarter.
ISTB opened at $47.64 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.