Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565,141 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,629 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.64 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

