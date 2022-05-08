TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.70%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

