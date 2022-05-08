Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) dropped 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $49.42. Approximately 2,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 44,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of -314.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tucows by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tucows by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

