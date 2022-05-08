Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.81 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.