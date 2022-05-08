Twin Tree Management LP Buys 6,965 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

