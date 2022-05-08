Twin Tree Management LP Grows Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $142.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

