Twin Tree Management LP Has $834,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,076,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,776,000 after buying an additional 65,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

TPX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

