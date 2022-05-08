Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

