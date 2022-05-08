Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.