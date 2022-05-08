U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

