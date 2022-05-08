Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Cut by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 81,077 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 8.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.07. 56,575,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,437,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.