Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

