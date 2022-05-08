UBS Group Cuts Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 320

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 460 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTC:SYYYF opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

