UBS Group Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.83. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a one year high of €67.66 ($71.22). The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.