Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $99.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

